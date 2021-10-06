Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Up 26.1% in September

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.