First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDIV stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $59.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

