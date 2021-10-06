First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
TDIV stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $59.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
