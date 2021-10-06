First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,849 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.75% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $50,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,660. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

