First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

