First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.71

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 4189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.38.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.