Finepoint Capital LP Takes $15.97 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,545,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,965,000. Gores Technology Partners II accounts for about 3.0% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 3.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 2.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 539,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

GTPBU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,164. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

