Finepoint Capital LP Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,988,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,980,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,993,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPGS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 88,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,205. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

