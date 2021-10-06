Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 206 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of IT traded down $9.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.44. 21,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,679. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.