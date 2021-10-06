Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $638.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.91 and a 200-day moving average of $531.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $640.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

