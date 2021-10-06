Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10,920.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,800. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

