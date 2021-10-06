Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $178,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.26. 53,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.68 and a 200-day moving average of $284.31.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

