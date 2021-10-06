Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

