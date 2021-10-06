Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 483 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3,220.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.78.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $660.60. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $677.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.80. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.