FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $275.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. FedEx traded as low as $218.12 and last traded at $218.13, with a volume of 108202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.53.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

