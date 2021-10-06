Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 23.5% Higher This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $19,326.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

