Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Perennial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,465 shares of company stock valued at $903,908,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,697,730. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.62 and a 200 day moving average of $337.19. The company has a market capitalization of $940.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

