Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $116.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.60. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

