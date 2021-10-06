Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,720 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 7.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $22,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average is $163.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.