Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of AQUA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,975,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

