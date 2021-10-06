Evgeny Fetisov Sells 8,950 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 8,950 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $199,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $154,665.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41.

Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

