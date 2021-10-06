Evgeny Fetisov Sells 8,950 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 8,950 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $199,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $154,665.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41.
Shares of SEMR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,568. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.
SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
