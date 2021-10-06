Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4,132.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Booking by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $7.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2,439.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,408. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,273.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,291.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

