Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.48. 80,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

