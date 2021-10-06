Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,703 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

