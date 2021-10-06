Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,130. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

