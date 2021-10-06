Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after buying an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,957,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,288,000 after purchasing an additional 503,573 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,824. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

