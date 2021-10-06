Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 83.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AB. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,941. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

