Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin Sells 12,500 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 86,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

