Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.59. The company had a trading volume of 121,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $194.94. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $2,730,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $208,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

