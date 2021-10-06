Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $2,730,510.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $2,730,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.64. 1,286,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.94. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.