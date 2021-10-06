Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 1,025 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

Shares of ETSY traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.94. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

