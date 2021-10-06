Ethereum Gold Project Trading 1,836.1% Higher This Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 1,836.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $5.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00254632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00109272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012011 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.