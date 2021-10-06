Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 22,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

