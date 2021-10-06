Ergoteles LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Aptinyx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 308.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

