Ergoteles LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

