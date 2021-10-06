Ergoteles LLC Takes $378,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after acquiring an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after acquiring an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Vision by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

