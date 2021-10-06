Ergoteles LLC Sells 9,596 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. 3,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

