Ergoteles LLC Invests $383,000 in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.17% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

MRKR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

