Ergoteles LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.54. 12,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,808. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

