Ergoteles LLC Buys New Holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 204.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 202,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of -2.06.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNTG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Centogene Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

