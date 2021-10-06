Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 3,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 429,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

ERAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

