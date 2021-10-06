Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.17% of Equity Bancshares worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQBK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,652. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $491.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

