Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

