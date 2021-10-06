Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

EQX stock traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.17. The company had a trading volume of 689,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,619. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.51.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$277.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

