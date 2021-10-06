Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EQX traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.17. 689,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,619. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.53 and a 1 year high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.51.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$277.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

