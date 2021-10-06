EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $577.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $607.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.55. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

