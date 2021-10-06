Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.