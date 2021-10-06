Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,486 OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of ONCS opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.