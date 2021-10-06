Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,570 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,570 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FCEL stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.