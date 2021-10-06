Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,057 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mistras Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mistras Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MG opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $289.91 million, a P/E ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

