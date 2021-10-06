Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Harrow Health by 2,047.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 93,575 shares of company stock valued at $777,318. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

